Sun Country Brings Back In-Flight Service with Minnesota Brands

Minneapolis -- Sun Country Airlines is bringing back in-flight service with a lot of Minnesota flare.

The company announced Tuesday a new in-flight menu that includes Caribou Coffee, Fulton Brewing, and Dot's Pretzels.

Caribou Coffee is the official coffee of Sun Country Airlines with a $250,000 investment in equipment upgrades. Fresh brewed hot Caribou Coffee will be complimentary on all flights by early 2022. Caribou ready-to-drink Cold Brew cans are available to buy.

Beginning this month, Fulton Brewing's Sweet Child of Vine IPA will be a new option. Fulton's Lonely Blonde has been on board since 2019.

Passengers will also get a complimentary bag of Dot's Pretzels.

In addition, Sun Country is offering 15 new complimentary Minnesota-themed programs like "Purple Rain", "The Mighty Ducks", "Grumpy Old Men", "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", "Juno", and more.

The products will be available onboard any of Sun Country's more than 95 routes across 65 airports.

