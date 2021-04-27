Sun Country Adds Flights from MSP, Duluth and Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday 18 new nonstop routes. The expansion includes six new routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Also, the airline is adding Duluth International Airport and Rochester International Airport to its network.

Flights from MSP beginning in November and December include Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Punta Gorda Airport, Owen Roberts International Airport in the Cayman Islands, and Providenciales International Airport in Turks and Caicos.

From the Duluth International Airport, travelers can fly direct to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers and to Phoenix Sky Habor International Airport. Service to both cities begins in December.

Direct flights from Rochester to both Fort Myers and Phoenix begin in February.

