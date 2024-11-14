As temperatures grow colder and days shorten, you may find yourself looking for getaways to look forward to this winter.

Maybe you're daydreaming about a tropical destination to somewhere warm -- or at least, NOT Minnesota in the winter.

Maybe you're playing in our Dream Getaway contest to win your ultimate vacation. We're partnered with Bursch Travel in giving away our 82nd dream getaway right now. And our 83rd starts in early December. (Good luck!)

If you're looking for some affordable getaways this winter, now is a good time to look. In fact, travel experts say the cheapest time to book is now until just after Christmas.

And we just saw some of the lowest priced flights to five popular desinations aboard Minnesota's own Sun Country Airlines. They've rolled out some deals for early January travel that may be enticing to you.

You could fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International non-stop to:

Of course, some restrictions apply and you'll pay additional baggage and other service fees. Deals are available until midnight, Monday night, November 18th.

Even with the restrictions and fees, you can fly to some place warm for not a lot of money. And if you don't win your Dream Getaway for Christmas, maybe some of these deals will still help you get away.