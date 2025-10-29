MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- From mountain hikes to ocean views, Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines has announced its schedule through the end of summer next year.

Popular destinations out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport includes Anchorage, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

Summer service includes trips to a number of mountain destinations, including Bozeman, Montana, Denver, Salt Lake City, Boise, Idaho, and Asheville, North Carolina.

Sun Country has increased frequencies to coastal destinations, including Charleston, South Carolina, and San Diego.

Flights to Canadian cities, such as Vancouver and Toronto, are also on their schedule.

A few off the beaten path locations include Traverse City, Michigan and Kalispell and Missoula, Montana.

New for 2026, Sun Country will provide service between MSP and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Cancun starting in May.

Get our free mobile app

Through summer 2026, Sun Country Airlines will operate 115 routes serving 100 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.