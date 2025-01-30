Sun Country and Flight Attendants Agree to Tentative Contract
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has avoided a strike by its flight attendants.
Members of the Teamsters Local 120 have come to an agreement in principle with the airline on a new tentative contract.
The Teamsters and Sun Country began contract negotiations in 2019 and entered into federal mediation in December 2023.
According to a statement from the Teamsters, its members voted by a 99% margin to authorize a strike if negotiations continued into this year.
The tentative deal calls for a nearly 22% wage increase, increased contributions by the company to retirement plans, and additional protections for flight attendants who work during the holidays.
Members will vote on whether to ratify the contract in the coming weeks.
