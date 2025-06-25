UNDATED (WJON News) -- Weather-related announcements for Wednesday, June 25, 2025

MISCELLANEOUS

-- Summertime By George is canceled due to wet conditions and additional rain in the forecast.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein