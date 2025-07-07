UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered thunderstorms are likely late Monday afternoon and evening.

The strongest storms could contain damaging winds and hail.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The timing of the storms in St. Cloud is between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud starts the week with 8.83 inches of rain so far during the summer months of June and July, which is 4.43 inches above normal.

Some rivers are under a flood warning, due to the heavy rains this summer. The Minnesota River has a flood warning in towns like Montevideo and New Ulm. The Crow River is also under a flood warning affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Typical summertime weather through the rest of the week, with the next chance for widespread rain coming overnight Thursday through Friday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES