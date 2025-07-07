Stay Alert For Thunderstorms In St. Cloud Later Monday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered thunderstorms are likely late Monday afternoon and evening.
The strongest storms could contain damaging winds and hail.
The timing of the storms in St. Cloud is between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
St. Cloud starts the week with 8.83 inches of rain so far during the summer months of June and July, which is 4.43 inches above normal.
Some rivers are under a flood warning, due to the heavy rains this summer. The Minnesota River has a flood warning in towns like Montevideo and New Ulm. The Crow River is also under a flood warning affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Typical summertime weather through the rest of the week, with the next chance for widespread rain coming overnight Thursday through Friday.
