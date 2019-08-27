Studio B Dance Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- Catie Bunde has expressed herself through dance her entire life.

Now, the St. Cloud-area woman has her own dance studio in Sartell.

Studio B, located at 101 7th St. N. in the space formerly occupied by Evolution Tae Kwon Do, will offer a range of dance classes for students of all ages.

Bunde, who began taking dance classes as a young girl, says she can't remember a time when she wasn't dancing around.

"I'm a child of MTV since it started," she laughs.

A St. Cloud native, Bunde began her dance career with the Just for Kix program before moving on to studio dancing and competing with her high school dance team. She graduated to taking modern dance courses at St. Cloud State University while earning a degree in Health and Human Services.

As an adult, Bunde has danced with the Minnesota Dance Ensemble in St. Cloud and has eight years of teaching experience at St. Cloud State as an adjunct in tap, jazz and body conditioning for dancers.

After 30 years in dance, she says 2019 felt like the right time to open her own studio. Bunde started looking for a building in June, and signed a lease on August 2.

"I drove down in the rain, looked in the window and I said, OK god, I hear ya," Bunde says.

Bunde says she and her husband Charlie, a retired law enforcement officer, have been busy in the last month replacing floors and painting the 2000 sq. ft. space.

Studio B, will offer classes for ages 3 through adults, taught by Bunde and three other instructors. The fall 2019 roster of youth classes includes tap, jazz, hip-hop, ballet and creative movement held Monday through Saturday. The studio also offers 6-week dance workshops for adults.

Bunde says students at all levels of experience are welcome — a mission reflected in the name Studio B, which stands for "Be moved."

"Everyone asks me, what's your target market?" Bunde says. "Anyone who is inspired to dance and move."

The first official day of fall session classes at Studio B will be Tuesday, Sept. 3.