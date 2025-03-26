Students Call for Help When Bus Driver Has Medical Emergency

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says students called for help when their school bus driver suffered a medical emergency Tuesday south of Brainerd.

Deputies say children noticed the driver wasn't following the normal route and one student used the bus radio to request assistance.

The 30 students were dropped off on a rural county road and law enforcement located the kids.

The 74-year-old Fort Ripley man driving the bus was found after a search and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The students were released to their parents at the scene or taken home by another bus.

