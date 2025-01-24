Student Arrested for Making Reported Threat at Brainerd

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Police say a 14-year-old boy from Baxter is in juvenile detention for making a reported threat involving Brainerd High School.

Investigators say a threatening video message was posted on social media and sent to a large group of students but wasn't directed toward anyone specific.

Officers identified the suspect and took him into custody Thursday morning.

The Brainerd Police Department hasn't found any continued threats to the school, district or staff.

The Crow Wing County attorney will decide whether to file charges.