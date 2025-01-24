Student Arrested for Making Reported Threat at Brainerd

Student Arrested for Making Reported Threat at Brainerd

Scott Olson, Getty Images

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Police say a 14-year-old boy from Baxter is in juvenile detention for making a reported threat involving Brainerd High School.

Investigators say a threatening video message was posted on social media and sent to a large group of students but wasn't directed toward anyone specific.

Officers identified the suspect and took him into custody Thursday morning.

The Brainerd Police Department hasn't found any continued threats to the school, district or staff.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Crow Wing County attorney will decide whether to file charges.

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON