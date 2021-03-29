Strong Winds Prompt Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning

UNDATED -- The combination of low relative humidities with strong westerly winds developing behind a cold front will result in dangerous fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening across western Minnesota.

Relative humidities will drop to between 15% and 25%.

Sustained winds of 20-30mph with gusts up to 50mph expected.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed directions of Fire Weather Officials.

National Weather Service

A Wind Advisory is in place from noon to 9 pm Monday for all of central-southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Be sure to secure outdoor objects. Travel may be hazardous for high-profile vehicles.

Well-above normal high temperatures are expected for Monday afternoon with highs into the 60s and 70s. Normal highs are in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Behind a strong cold front pushing across the Upper Midwest tonight, much colder air will move into the region, dropping highs below normal for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be 30-40 degrees colder, only reaching the lower 30s to lower 40s.

