Strong Storms Possible Sunday Night

UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening through Sunday night.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary hazard.

Showers and thunderstorms between 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. then showers likely.

Low around 46.

South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.