Strong Storms Possible Monday Night

UNDATED -- There is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in western Minnesota Monday evening and overnight.

The main threats are large hail and damaging winds.

National Weather Service

It's also going to be hot on Monday with the forecasted high at 93 degrees. The record high in St. Cloud for this date is 98 degrees set in 1985.

National Weather Service

There will be several rounds of showers and thunderstorms affecting the area through Wednesday.

The first concern will be for the northwestern part of the forecast area Monday night.

Tuesday through Wednesday the risk is for the eastern part of the forecast area as the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal affects the area.

National Weather Service