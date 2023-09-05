Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Tuesday Afternoon, Evening

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a long break from anything more than a trace of precipitation, storm chances return Tuesday afternoon.

Some of these may be strong to severe.

Large hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

The timeframe for the strongest storms is between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

So far in September St. Cloud has had just a trace of rain. We're .47 of an inch below normal for the month so far.

