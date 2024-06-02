Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Sunday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday evening and overnight hours across much of Minnesota, and small portions of Wisconsin.

Winds and heavy rain are the main hazards, but large hail and an isolated tornado are possible.

Storms develop over eastern Dakotas and move into western Minnesota Sunday evening.

The line of storms will gradually weaken as they move across Minnesota into western Wisconsin overnight.

There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall. Incoming heavy rain combined with recent rains may lead to some localized ponding or flooding.

