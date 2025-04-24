Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Monday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong to severe storms are possible on Monday.

All severe threats are possible: tornado, large hail, and damaging winds.

Warm and moist air surging northward ahead of a large storm system will set the stage for periods of strong to severe storms early next week.

Although a few stronger storms will be possible early Monday morning, the main severe weather risk will come Monday afternoon and evening.

Note that the exact details in timing and location are still uncertain.

So far in April, St. Cloud has had 1.66 inches of precipitation, which is 0.23 inches below normal.

