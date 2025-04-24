Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Monday

Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Monday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong to severe storms are possible on Monday.

All severe threats are possible: tornado, large hail, and damaging winds.

National Weather Service
loading...

Warm and moist air surging northward ahead of a large storm system will set the stage for periods of strong to severe storms early next week.

Although a few stronger storms will be possible early Monday morning, the main severe weather risk will come Monday afternoon and evening.

Note that the exact details in timing and location are still uncertain.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

So far in April, St. Cloud has had 1.66 inches of precipitation, which is 0.23 inches below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations

Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON