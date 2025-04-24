Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Monday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong to severe storms are possible on Monday.
All severe threats are possible: tornado, large hail, and damaging winds.
Warm and moist air surging northward ahead of a large storm system will set the stage for periods of strong to severe storms early next week.
Although a few stronger storms will be possible early Monday morning, the main severe weather risk will come Monday afternoon and evening.
Note that the exact details in timing and location are still uncertain.
Get our free mobile app
So far in April, St. Cloud has had 1.66 inches of precipitation, which is 0.23 inches below normal.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- St. Cloud Company Specializing in Theater Commercials Expanding
- Multi-Million Project, Pickleball Coming To Whitney Regional Park
LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations
Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz