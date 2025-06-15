Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Monday

Image Credit: noaa via unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of the area is under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) of severe thunderstorms late Monday afternoon & evening.

The National Weather Service says very large hail, damaging wind gusts, & a few tornadoes are possible.

There's a chance that morning storms could reduce the threat, so stay alert for forecast updates.

St. Cloud has had 1.93 inches of rain so far in June, which is .21 inches above normal.

