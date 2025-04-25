Strong Storms Possible In Minnesota On Monday

Strong Storms Possible In Minnesota On Monday

Photo Credit: NOAA via unsplash.com

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Storms are expected to increase in coverage Sunday night and could produce large hail, especially across Minnesota.

National Weather Service
By Monday, the atmosphere will become very supportive of severe weather.

Multiple rounds of storms are possible all day and into the evening.

Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are likely with some of these storms.

Strong tornadoes can't be ruled out either, especially across southern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin.

Please continue to monitor the forecast this weekend.

