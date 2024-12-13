Strong Finish for Jolly Trolley Food Drive

Strong Finish for Jolly Trolley Food Drive

Photo courtesy of Metro Bus

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A four-day food drive organized by Metro Bus collected nearly 10,000 pounds of food and raised more than $2,000 to support area food shelves.

The Jolly Trolley Food Drive wrapped up Thursday at the Coborn's store in Sauk Rapids.

Thursday's totals were $910 dollars in cash and another 209 pounds of food.

The four-day total amounted to 9,657 pounds of food and cash donations amounting to $2,001.

The food and money will now be distributed to the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and Promise Neighborhood.

