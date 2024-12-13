Strong Finish for Jolly Trolley Food Drive

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A four-day food drive organized by Metro Bus collected nearly 10,000 pounds of food and raised more than $2,000 to support area food shelves.

The Jolly Trolley Food Drive wrapped up Thursday at the Coborn's store in Sauk Rapids.

Thursday's totals were $910 dollars in cash and another 209 pounds of food.

The four-day total amounted to 9,657 pounds of food and cash donations amounting to $2,001.

The food and money will now be distributed to the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and Promise Neighborhood.

10 Facts About 'Purple Rain' You Probably Did Not Know On the 5th anniversary of Prince passing away, we celebrate his life and talent with many stories and songs. And trivia about "Purple Rain" - the movie AND the Gallery Credit: James Rabe

NEXT UP: 7 Twin-Cities Restaurants Recommended By Guy Fieri