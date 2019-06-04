Storms Sweep Across Minnesota With High Winds, Hail

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe thunderstorms have rolled across central and southern Minnesota, bringing winds gusting up to 80 mph, multiple reports of hail and cutting power to more than 4,000 people.

The storms prompted tornado warnings in the southern Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota, but no tornadoes were reported as of Tuesday evening. Several people posted pictures of menacing clouds on social media.

The National Weather Service says the storms brought winds of 70-80 mph across southern Scott County and parts of Dakota and Rice counties.

Trees were reported down in North Mankato. Three power poles were snapped and another fractured near Henderson, which saw wind gusts up to 85 mph.

The storms followed a warm, humid day. The temperature reached 85 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Drier, cooler weather was forecast for Wednesday.