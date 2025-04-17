Stolen License Plate and Medication Take Back in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen license plate off a vehicle in a parking lot along Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers cautions residents to always be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Waite Park Police are hosting an event on Saturday May 17 where they will be doing medication take back and document shredding. The medication drug take back is for anyone while the document shredding opportunity is for Waite Park residents only. This event will take place from 10am - 2pm. Learn more here.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.