Stolen Fish House in Stearns County; Vehicle Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a package theft from an apartment building entry way near the mailboxes on the 10 block of 15th Avenue North.

Waite Park Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of Park Meadows Drive. The vehicle was a Hyundai Sonata with license plate RPW 621. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says it was parked in the parking lot with a flat tire on a jack.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are reporting a theft of a fish house off Grand Lake in Rockville. Mages says it is a white 2019 Pike Angler fish house with a black door. The last 3 numbers of the MN DNR number are 372. That number is above the door.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.