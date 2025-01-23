Stolen Copper in Sherburne County; Vehicle Theft in Waite Park

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department are reporting stripped copper off irrigators on the west end of the county. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says this happened sometime between December 20-24.

Waite Park Police are reporting theft from a vehicle on Great Oak Drive where a fishing equipment was taken.

Get our free mobile app

Waite Park Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on January 19 at 10:30 a.m. on St. Andrews Drive. Mages says the vehicle was idling when it was stolen. She explains the vehicle was located the next day on 7th Street South. Items inside the vehicle were damaged and keys were taken. The suspect is described as a white female with a black coat with fur on the hood.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.