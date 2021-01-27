Stolen Camper Trailers Recovered, Two Suspects Jailed

UNDATED -- Authorities have recovered two camper trailers stolen from a Little Falls dealership earlier this month.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office worked with the sheriff's offices in Crow Wing, Aitkin, and Mile Lacs counties in solving the crimes.

Investigators developed a suspect after the first camper was found and recovered in Mille Lacs County.

Surveillance footage from Hilmerson RV where the campers were stolen on January 2nd and on January 4th showed the same vehicle was involved in both thefts. Officers then tracked the suspect to a home in rural Aitkin County where the second camper was found.

Sheriff's deputies found two suspects inside the camper with drugs and drug paraphernalia. The suspects, whose names haven't been released, were booked into the Aitkin County Jail pending formal charges.

Deputies also recovered a stolen enclosed trailer from Stearns County at the scene.

