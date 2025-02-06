Stolen Bike in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police are reporting a theft of a bike. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says it has black handle bars, 1 purple and 1 white pedal, has a unique purple sprocket, and purple tiger stripes. The Crime Stoppers facebook page says:

If you know who was involved in it’s theft, or where it is currently located, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or email Officer Cade.Gauerke@ci.stcloud.mn.us. The case number is 25004248

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.