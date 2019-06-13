Stingers Top Mistake-Prone Rox Wednesday

The Willmar Stingers beat the Rox 3-2 at Bill Taunton Stadium Wednesday night in the first game of a two-game series. The Rox fall to 8-9 on the season with the loss.

St. Cloud committed four errors in the defeat while collecting just five total hits. Jordan Barth had one of those hits, an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning.

The Rox will try to earn a series split on Thursday night in Willmar. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.