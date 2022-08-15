Stingers Edge Rox 6-5 in Game 1

The Rox lost 6-5 at Willmar to the Stingers in Game 1 of their best of 3 first round playoff series in the Northwoods League Sunday. St. Cloud led 5-4 in the 4th inning before Willmar tied the game in the 5th and took the lead in the 7th inning.

Charlie Condon hit a 2-run home run in the 1st inning and finished with 2 hits and 3 RBIs for the Rox. O'Neill Burgos went 2-5 with a solo home run and Ike Mezzenga had 2 hits and a run scored for St. Cloud.

Brayden Gainey started the game and allowed 4 earned runs in 4 innings for the Rox. Tyler Cornett allowed 1 earned run in 2 and 2/3 innings innings to take the loss.

The St. Cloud faces a must-win game tonight when they host Willmar at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35. If the Rox win tonight they would host a deciding Game 3 Tuesday night.