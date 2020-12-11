Stillwater Man Hurt in Rollover in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- A Stillwater man was hurt in an early morning rollover. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 3:00 a.m. Friday on westbound Highway 10 in Elk River.

Twenty-two-year-old Devante Thompson drifted over into the ditch and rolled his car multiple times coming to a rest against a billboard sign.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital-Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been involved in the crash.