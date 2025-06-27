ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A bar in downtown St. Cloud is hosting a Pride party on Saturday.

Stihl Wolf on West St. Germain Street announced earlier this week that they are doing a "Pride Night". The evening will include specialty cocktails and a "best dressed" contest.

The event has drawn some negative reviews. The Facebook post about the event on Stihl Wolf's Facebook page generated a number of anti-gay comments.

Stihl Wolf has been monitoring the post and deleting the negativity, saying.

Any negative or discriminatory comments will be deleted, no exceptions. Hate has no place here.

An updated post by Stihl Wolf says

We’ve seen the comments. And we’ll just say this: If this event bothers you, it might be time to log off and touch some grass.

The Stihl Wolf Pride Party runs from noon on Saturday until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. They'll have $8 specialty pride cocktails and $6 specialty pride shots.

Owner Connor Steen tells WJON News he wants a bar that promotes positive vibes and is inviting and welcoming to all. He says, besides Pride night, they plan to have a variety of events that appeal to a wide range of people.

This past Sunday, June 22nd, The House Food and Tap in St. Joseph also held a Pride event that included a DJ, a drag show, and entertainment by former Minnesota Viking Esera Tuaolo.

Read More: Esera Tuaolo Hosts St. Joseph Pride Celebration This Sunday |

Get our free mobile app

The state's largest Pride event, Twin Cities Pride, is also happening this weekend in Minneapolis with a two-day celebration at Loring Park and a parade down Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis on Sunday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES