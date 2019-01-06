Steven J. Hagman, 63, St. Augusta

May 13, 1955 - January 6, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Steven J. Hagman, age 63, of St. Augusta. Steve passed away on January 6th at his home. Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Steve was born May 13, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN to Leslie and Virginia (Kellington) Hagman. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1973. He served in the US Army from 1974-76. He worked in construction most of his life and for the past 13 years as the Building Inspector for the City of St. Augusta. In his spare-time he enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, and spending time with family, friends and food.

Steve is survived by his brother Mark (Char) Hagman of Lester Prairie, sisters Kris (LaVerne) Hagman of Waite Park and Leslie (Jerry Gill) Hagman of St. Cloud. Steve is also beloved by many generations of nieces and nephews.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, brother David and faithful dog companion Shelby.

Memorials are preferred.