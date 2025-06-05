Steven G. Schneider, 73, Zimmerman

January 12, 1953 - June 1, 2025

attachment-Steven Schneider loading...

Steven George Schneider, age 73 of Zimmerman, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2025.

Please join us for a Farewell Prayer honoring our beloved "Pops" Saturday, June 7 at 1:30 PM (Central Time) zoom link:

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/82221799179?pwd=IG3iaStFhonRVTNkJULkSd1sbsszAR.1

Meeting ID: 822 2179 9179

Passcode: Rg4ZEs

Farewell Prayer for POPS

(All to read)

Dear God,

We come together -- united in love -- to say goodbye to our beloved father, friend, and guide.

We thank You for the gift of his life.

For the wisdom he shared, the strength he showed,

And the quiet ways he cared for each of us.

Though his voice is silent, his spirit lives on—

In the stories we tell, the values he taught,

And the love that will never fade.

May he now rest in peace,

Surrounded by light, welcomed with grace,

And held forever in Your arms.

We ask for comfort in our sorrow,

Courage in our days ahead,

And peace in knowing we were blessed to call him ours.

Amen.



John 14:1-3:

"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am."

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Donna Hallum and Jack Schneider; brother, Philip Schneider; and grandparents, Ione and Hess Gustch.

Born January 12, 1953, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Steven is survived by Ruth Schneider of Eau Claire, WI; daughters, Mandy Schneider of Miami, FL, Stacy (Matt) Schneider of Siren, WI, and Bonnie (Tony) Simon-Schneider of Andover, MN; five grandchildren, Axel Schneider, Carew Judd, Brooks Judd, Walker Judd, and Crosby Judd; nephew, Kurt Schneider; and many other relatives and friends.

Steven worked as a machinist. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed riding motor cycles, four wheeling, and camping.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation in Steven "Pops" Schneider's honor to Ruff Start Rescue -- a local companion animal charity.