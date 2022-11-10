Stephen “Steve” James Kaluza, 73, Sauk Rapids

December 30, 1948 - November 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Stephen “Steve” J. Kaluza, age 73, who died Tuesday at St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Steve was born December 30, 1948, in Long Prairie to Peter & Ida (Backus) Kaluza. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He attended District 93 rural school, St. Joseph’s Parochial School and graduated from Browerville High School. He was a graduate of Willmar Junior College and St. Cloud State University. Steve married Noreen “Rene” Vagle on September 8, 1973, in Redwood Falls. He was the Facility Manager and Maintenance Supervisor at St. Cloud Civic Center, retiring in 2013. Steve also was a Zamboni Driver at the Municipal Athletic Complex and worked in the Pharmacy at Coborn’s. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 11346 of Sauk Rapids, Waite Park American Legion Post #428 Color Guard, and St. Cloud Jaycees where he was the 50th President. Steve enjoyed playing softball, fishing, playing cards, golfing, shaking dice, spending time at the cabin, and especially enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles. He was loving, caring, and would lend a hand to anyone.

Steve is survived by his wife, Rene of Sauk Rapids; son and daughter, Adam Kaluza of St. Paul and Kate Kaluza of Blue Earth; siblings, Thomas (Norma) Kaluza of Circle Pines, Richard Kaluza of Sartell, Raymond (Linda) Kaluza of Perham, Margaret (David) Bushlack of Burnsville, Mary Kaluza-Riviere of Fridley, and Anne (Rodney) Stowell of Hudson, WI; and sister-in-law, Barb Kaluza of Little Falls and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Peter, Jr., John, and William Kaluza.

Memorials are preferred to Christ the King Scholarship Fund in Browerville.