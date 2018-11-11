Stearns History Museum to Honor Veterans Day with Special Exhibit

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns History Museum is celebrating Veterans Day with a special exhibit.

The museum's exhibit, "Auf Wiedersehen, But Not Goodbye" highlights the struggles Stearns County residents went through during and after World War I. The exhibit will also show, through artifacts and images, the impact the war had on Stearns County residents of Germanic heritage.

The history museum will have free admission for Veterans on Monday, this year's nationally observed Veterans Day.

Donuts and coffee will be served from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. to honor veterans and their service.

Veterans Day was created one year after the end of WWI by President Woodrow Wilson . The war formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. It was originally known as Armistice Day, to acknowledge the Armistice with Germany going into effect.