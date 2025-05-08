Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Unveiling New Educational Tool

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has a new enclosed trailer that will be used in a unique way.

The trailer will be used as an educational tool for parents.

The Hidden in Plain Sight mobile display is designed to help parents recognize the signs of drug use and what to look for in their children's rooms. The inside of the trailer is set up to look like a teenager's room with items commonly used to hide drugs.

The self-guided tour comes with an explanation book on what to look for.

The Hidden in Plain Sight trailer will be at public events like the county fair, city festivals, and other community events.

The Justin Pearson Foundation and Pleasureland RV donated the trailer to the sheriff's office. Pearson died several years ago from an opioid overdose, and the foundation was started to help prevent overdoses and deaths.

