Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a missing woman.

The sheriff's office says back on July 29th, 46-year-old Sherrice Williams went missing from an address in St. Augusta and hasn't been seen since.

Authorities believe Williams, who has an arrest warrant in Ramsey County, walked away on her own.

Williams is believed to be in the Twin Cities area.

Anyone with information on Willams' whereabouts is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at (320) 251-4240.

SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Movies That Everyone Loves That Are Actually Bad Sorry, guys. We just can’t get with the consensus on these popular but not-great movies.