Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Looking to Add Three Police Dogs

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is looking to add three police dogs to their staff.

During Tuesday's Stearns County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board will looking to approve Sheriff Steve Soyka's request.

Soyka says one would be used as a drug detection dog in the Jail Division, another as a dual purpose dog for their Patrol Division and the third, a bloodhound, to replace their current bloodhound Freddie who is expected to retire by the end of the summer.

The dogs would be bought with funds donated to the Sheriff's Office.

