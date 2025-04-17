Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Launches “Take Me Home” Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- April is National Autism Month, and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office is highlighting a free program for residents to help care for a loved one who may be a vulnerable person.

The Take Me Home program helps assist people who may need extra help communicating in an emergency.

The sheriff's office says the program can help if the individual cannot speak, properly identify themselves, become disoriented, or act in a manner that first responders could misinterpret. It's aimed at people with Autism, Down Syndrome, cognitive or developmental disabilities, and seniors who suffer from dementia or Alzheimer's.

Families or loved ones can complete the enrollment form that includes specific information and a digital photo. The information is stored in the sheriff's office's secure records management system and can be quickly accessed by dispatchers.

