Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Weekend Car Fire

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire near St. Stephen Sunday.

The sheriff's office got a call about a large fire near Tallow Road at 3:45 a.m. The caller reported hearing a number of large booms and saw flames coming from a farm field.

Deputies arrived to find what appeared to be a Nissan Altima fully engulfed with no occupants inside or anyone near the scene.

Authorities could not find any identifying information due to heavy fire damage.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at (320) 251-4240.

