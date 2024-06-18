Stearns County Rollover Injures Three People Saturday

GETTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were brought to the hospital and a third occupant of an SUV was treated for minor injuries after a crash west of Greenwald on Saturday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on County Road 13 near the intersection with County Road 191 just after 3:30 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the SUV, 23-year-old Maynor Picado of Marshall, was driving west when he lost control on the curve near County Road 191, entered the ditch, and rolled.

Picado was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Two passengers, 17-year-old Carlos Gutierrez of Willmar and 17-year-old Luis Picado of Willmar were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says speed and wet roads may have factored in the crash.

All three occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Visit New Munich, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures