ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is starting to roll out a new look to their squad cars.

Sheriff Steve Soyka says the current fleet has had the same design and color for the last 16 years and felt it was time for something new.

The new squads will be black in color with the words "Sheriff" and "Stearns County" in gold.

A Thin Blue Line representing all law enforcement will run through the heart of the Stearns County badge and the word "Sheriff."

Finally on the back windows will be the words "committed to our partners, our profession, and our communities" along with an American flag in several colors representing law enforcement, corrections, communications and Fire/EMS with the phrase "We Stand as One."

The newly designed squads will be put into service within the coming weeks.

