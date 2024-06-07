Stearns County Road 75 Bridge Remains Under Construction

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Work continues on the Stearns County Road 75 Bridge over the Sauk River.

Stearns County Engineer Jodi Teich says they are paving the concrete roadway on the west side on Friday and will pave the turn lane on Saturday.

The bridge deck has already been poured and is in the mandatory 28-day window to cure.

Teich says next week crews will finish the roadway paving on the east side of the bridge and pour concrete for the curb and the median. Crews will also be putting down gravel on the shoulders next week ahead of asphalt paving on those shoulders starting the week of June 17th.

Teich says guardrail and striping work is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 20th with the contractual completion date the following day on June 21st.

Teich says there will be some intermittent lane closures once the bridge opens. Crews need to close the temporary median crossing that allowed access to Opie's Gold and Modern Barnyard and complete the bridge joint work.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman