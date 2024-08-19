Stearns County Road 134 in St. Cloud to Close for Utility Work

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A week-long road closure is expected to cause major traffic headaches for drivers in west St. Cloud.

Starting Friday, city work crews will close County Road 134 near the CentraCare Health Plaza.

The road closure will be between White Drive and Royal Way due to planned utility work.

City officials say the closure has the potential to cause major traffic delays, so drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Detours will be posted until the road reopens on Friday, August 30th.