Stearns County Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Two Stearns County residents were among the nine COVID-related deaths Tuesday. The two were residents in their early 80s and early 90s.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reports 922 new cases of the coronavirus from Tuesday. Stearns County added 29 new cases while Sherburne County added 18 and Benton County 11.

The state's death toll is now at 6,705 and more than 493,000 Minnesotans have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.