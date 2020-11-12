Stearns County Productive With Online Court [PODCAST]

Stearns County continues hold court both online and in-person when necessary despite the pandemic. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON Wednesday. She says they've received approximately an 85 percent appearance rate on Zoom video conferencing from those facing charges. She says if those required to show on for their mandatory Zoom appearance don't show they could face jail time. Jury trials are still held in person while using social distancing in the court room. Janelle says less jurors are called but the process of selecting jurors is slower. The picture above is an example of how court rooms are now set up due to the pandemic.

Janelle Kendall and her staff continue to work to stop human trafficking. She credits the help they are getting from Stearns County Law Enforcement and Sheriff Steve Soyka. Kendall says her office has gone completely paperless and renovations of her offices continue.

Janelle Kendall joins me monthly on WJON.