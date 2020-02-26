Stearns County Offers More Early Voting Locations

ST. CLOUD -- We're now less than a week away from the 2020 Presidential Primary election in Minnesota, but you don't have to wait until Super Tuesday to cast your ballot.

No excuse absentee voting has been open for about six weeks already, and now through Monday Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer, Randy Schreifels says there are more voting locations open across the county.

Voters in the cities of Albany, Avon, Cold Spring, Paynesville, Sartell, St. Cloud, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, Sauk Centre, and Waite Park can vote in-person in their city office.

Township and rural residents have three different options, the Stearns County Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud, the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park, or at Melrose City Hall.

All locations will be open during their regular office hours, as well as from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. this Saturday.

On Primary Election day you can go to your normal polling place anytime between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

You will have to request either a Republican ballot or a Democratic ballot.