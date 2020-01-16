Absentee Balloting Starts Friday for Presidential Primary

ST. CLOUD -- You start voting as early as Friday for who you want to be our next president. Absentee voting is beginning for Minnesota's Presidential Primary.

Dave Walz is the Elections Director for Stearns County. He says you'll pick one of two different ballots.

One of the important things to note is that voters will have to choose a major political party either the Republicans or the Democrats in order to get a ballot.

If you choose the Republican ballot you'll only see Donald Trump's name on that ballot, and if you choose the Democrat's ballot you'll choose from a list of 15 candidates.

You can vote in person at either the Stearns County Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud, or at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park, during their regular business hours.

You can also request an absentee ballot online and it will be mailed to you.

Minnesota's actual Presidential Primary is on Tuesday, March 3rd, which is part of Super Tuesday.

Contact the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's office at 656-3920 with any other questions.