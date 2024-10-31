Stearns County Man Hurt by Bull Wednesday

HOLDINGFORD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County man was seriously hurt by a bull in Holding Township Wednesday.

The sheriff's office was called to the 16000 block of County Road 52 at around 9:15 a.m. The caller reported that 45-year-old Keith Woitalla of Avon was still in the pen with the bull.

By the time deputies arrived, the bull had been secured in a different pen but Woitalla was still laying in the original cattle pen.

Sheriff's deputies and Holdingford Rescue provided initial care until Mayo Ambulance arrived and took Woitalla to St. Cloud Hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

