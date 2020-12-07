Stearns County Man Dies in Farm Accident

EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP -- A man died in a farm accident in Eden Lake Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a farm site along Highway 22 just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Todd Sieben had been operating a skid steer loader, moving hay bales, near a manure pit. The skid steer loader got too close to the edge of the pit and rolled into it. Sieben was trapped inside the vehicle and was unable to get out.

Sieben was found inside the machine and was pronounced dead.