Stearns County Man Dies in Corn Planter Accident

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brooten man died in a farm accident on Tuesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call just before 6:00 p.m. on a report of a man who was pinned underneath a large corn planter. It happened in the 26000 block of County Road 201, about four miles northeast of Brooten.

Emergency responders arrived to find 46-year-old Eric Segaar pinned under the machinery. Segaar was freed from the planter, and life-saving measures were performed, but Segaar died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says Segaar and another man were working on malfunctioning hydraulics when the accident happened. Segaar was underneath the planter when the hydraulic system failed and the planter suddenly lowered to the ground, pinning him underneath.

