Stearns County Lifts “No Wake” Restrictions

STEARNS COUNTY -- Stearns County is lifting the "No Wake" restrictions on several area lakes because the water levels have receded.

The sheriff's office had placed the restrictions on Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Carolina Lake, Lake Maria, and Lake Louisa earlier this month.

The restriction meant boaters could not create a wake within 300 feet of shorelines.

Despite the "No Wake" restriction being lifted, the sheriff's office continues to ask boaters to be respectful of lakeshore owners and other boaters.

